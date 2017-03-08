Bloomberg’s annual report on gender equality in the United States has been released, and Louisiana is at the bottom.

Louisiana was ranked the worst state for gender equality in the nation. Behind it are Mississippi (49), Oklahoma (48) and Alabama (47). Vermont took the top spot as the best state for gender equality.

To create the ranking, Bloomberg used sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, National Conference of State Legislatures and analysis of public company governance data.

Methodology included categories like “percentage of women 25 and older with at least a college degree” and “percentage of women in poverty.”

See the full report below:

