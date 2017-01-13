This weekend marks the 6th annual Louisiana Marathon. Festivities start Friday with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Expo and continue on Saturday and Sunday with several other races.

Some roads around the course of the race will be closed temporarily this on Saturday and Sunday. You can see the race’s full schedule here to help guide you during these times.

No parking signs will be placed at the following locations, and towing will be enforced, according to WAFB:

North Blvd: 4th St. to I-110

19th Street: North Blvd. to Government St.

Park Blvd: Government St. to Magnolia St.

Kleinert St: Perkins Rd. to Drehr Rd.

4th St.: North Blvd. to Spanish Town Rd.

You can find directions to the event here.

Comments