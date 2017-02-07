Two Louisiana men were recently sentenced in Vermillion Parish for the theft of alligator eggs, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

In July 2015, the two were cited for stealing 523 alligator eggs. Paul A. Canik, 48, trespassed and collected eggs on property for which he did not have permits. Christopher M. Trahan, 25, helped Canik transport the eggs.

Canik “pled no contest to illegal possession of alligator eggs, and criminal trespass” and Trahan “pled no contest to not abiding by rules and regulations,” according to the department. Both men were fined.

