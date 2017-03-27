Louisiana native Hunter Plake, a singer affected by Baton Rouge’s August flooding, made it past the blind auditions to be a contestant on the reality singing competition show “The Voice.”

Plake stole judges Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani’s hearts with his cover of Fun.’s “Carry On,” and ultimately chose Keys to be his coach on the show.

“I just thought the song fit the story (of the flood) really well,” Plake told The Advocate. “Really I just want to see all of Baton Rouge, through all of this stuff we’re going through, just move on to the brighter future that I know the city has ahead of it. The song is about, you know, even if you have bad times during the journey, there is a brighter future, the best is yet to come. I really sang the song for Baton Rouge.”

See Hunter’s blind audition below:

