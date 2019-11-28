Dig Baton Rouge
Louisiana native Lauren Daigle to perform National Anthem at College Football National Championship Game

5 hours ago

The two-time Grammy Award winner was born in Lafayette and will return to the state on January 13 to perform the National Anthem at the championship game.

Daigle, an LSU alumna, announced her return on twitter: “I’ll be performing the national anthem in NOLA at the CFB Playoff National Championship Game in 2020!!! Live on ESPN January 13!”

Daigle has received two Grammy Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and two American Music Awards. Her album this year, “Look Up Child,” won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Music Album, and her song “You Say” received the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song.

You can watch the performance before the game on ESPN. The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on Dec. 28., and the national championship game is set to start at 8 pm on Jan. 13.

