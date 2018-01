Upon their college acceptance videos going viral, Opelousas natives Ayrton and Aaron Little were featured on Ellen.

Brothers Ayrton (18 yrs) and Aaron (16 yrs) shared their Stanford and Harvard acceptance videos on Twitter earlier this month. After these acceptance videos went viral with over 8 million views, the brothers and their mother were invited to be on Ellen.

For more about the Little brothers’ future plans as well as their inspiring stories, watch them on Ellen here.