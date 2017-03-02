Louisiana ranked second-worst state for women
Louisiana recently came in last in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best States” list, and now the Bayou State has come in at the bottom of another ranking.
Louisiana was ranked the second-worst state for women on WalletHub’s 2017 “Best States for Women” list. The ranking measured factors such as share of women in poverty, women’s life expectancy at birth, high school dropout rate for women and others. The state came in last for “women’s economic and social well-being.”
