Louisiana singer Lauren Daigle nominated for Grammy Award
You may notice a familiar face at the Grammy’s this year.
Lauren Daigle, a 25-year-old Christian singer from Lafayette, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. The song, “Trust in You,” appears on her album “How Can it Be,” which was released in 2015.
Listen to the song below:
Lauren is presenting during the #GRAMMYs Premiere Ceremony on 2/12. Tune in at https://t.co/bbtrFwSLN7! @RecordingAcad -Team LD pic.twitter.com/k9DvgRkIYM
— Lauren Daigle (@Lauren_Daigle) February 1, 2017