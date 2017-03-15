Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson will retire March 24, according to USA Today Network. His retirement was announced today.

Edmonson’s announcement comes after criticism about a state-sponsored trip taken by a few troopers last year. Troopers were sent to a conference in San Diego, and a few who drove took side trips to Las Vegas the Grand Canyon, USA Today Network reports.

When the news came out, Edmonson promised an investigation, overhauled travel rules and reassigned some of the troopers who took part in the side trips.

“Today, after careful consideration and many discussions regarding the future of the state police, Col. Edmonson notified me of his retirement,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. “Together, we believe this is the best approach for the department.”

