Louisiana will soon become the first state in the nation to equip all of its state troopers with body cameras, according to a Louisiana State Police news release.

LSP plans to buy 1,500 cameras with a five-year unlimited system license for uniformed patrol troopers, according to the release. The change to body cameras comes from the need for officers to be away from their cars, thus away from existing car cameras.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of the public we serve and the Troopers committed to that service. We must ensure that we maintain transparency and accountability through proper training, sound procedures and the latest technology,” said Colonel Mike Edmonson in the release. “For nearly twenty years our Troopers have used in-car cameras to document interactions with members of the public, but I am pleased to announce that we will now be taking that capability a step further.”

See the full release here.

