Louisiana Street Food Festival Hits Baton Rouge

Downtown BR is proud to welcome yet another delicious local festival- the Louisiana Street Food Festival.

This new festival presented by My House Social offers more than 20 street food vendors in downtown Baton Rouge. The festival is set to follow the Louisiana Marathon to offer runners and friends a post run treat. The Louisiana Marathon includes a 5k, quarter marathon and kids marathon on Saturday and a half and full marathon on Sunday. While the festival is set to follow the Louisiana Marathon, the Louisiana Street Food Festival is open to the public.

Cost of the festival is free and live music from the Lost Bayou Ramblers begins at 1pm. For a full list of vendors click HERE.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to Ainsley’s Angels and Louisiana Runs.

Image: Facebook/First Annual Louisiana Street Food Fest