Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & CultureFood & Drink

Louisiana Street Food Festival Hits Baton Rouge

11 mins ago

Downtown BR is proud to welcome yet another delicious local festival- the Louisiana Street Food Festival.

This new festival presented by My House Social offers more than 20 street food vendors in downtown Baton Rouge. The festival is set to follow the Louisiana Marathon to offer runners and friends a post run treat. The Louisiana Marathon includes a 5k, quarter marathon and kids marathon on Saturday and a half and full marathon on Sunday. While the festival is set to follow the Louisiana Marathon, the Louisiana Street Food Festival is open to the public.

Cost of the festival is free and live music from the Lost Bayou Ramblers begins at 1pm. For a full list of vendors click HERE.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will go to Ainsley’s Angels and Louisiana Runs.

Image: Facebook/First Annual Louisiana Street Food Fest

Comments

You may also like

Food & DrinkLSU

City Pork to open new location at LSU

City Pork is expanding its business to the Art & Design building of LSU. According to The Daily Reveille, the deli and charcuterie restaurant will be serving up their famous burgers, sandwiches, salads and coffees for breakfast, lunch and dinner...

22 hours ago

Text “DIGBR” to 99000

Geaux Clean Car Wash

january

12jan(jan 12)7:00 am15(jan 15)7:00 amMLK Festival of Service 2018

12jan(jan 12)11:00 am(jan 12)11:00 amThe Louisiana Marathon Expo

12jan(jan 12)6:00 pm(jan 12)6:00 pmOMG Friday Nights at La Divina Cafe

12jan(jan 12)6:30 pm(jan 12)6:30 pmMovie Night for Adults: Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2

12jan(jan 12)7:00 pm(jan 12)7:00 pmMake it a Movie Night: Frozen

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X