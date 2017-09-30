Louisiana subscription boxes offer lagniappe for all

Looking for a way to add more Louisiana flair to the dreary lives of your out-of-state friends? Look no further: these subscription boxes offer a way to spread that Cajun or Creole love far and wide. It’s in the mail!

LagniappeBox

The Lagniappe Box, curated by local t-shirt company SFT, offers its subscribers a little something extra each month. Meredith Waguespack, founder of SFT, started her monthly Louisiana-themed boxes in October of 2016 to bring her t-shirts and other Louisiana products directly to your doorstep. Each month, subscribers can expect a never-before-seen STF brand shirt and artfully selected local products ranging from Cajun-themed koozies to locally made bath bombs.

Image: Courtesy Lagniappe Box

Not only do these subscription boxes promote local businesses, but they give customers the chance to sample a variety of amazing products. The August hurricane themed Lagniappe Box included SFT’s “We don’t run from hurricanes, we drink them” T-shirt, Pat O’Brien’s hurricane drink mix, Nola Tawk cocktail napkins, a Nolas Lip and Soap candle to provide some light when the power goes off, and a bag of Cajun Cane already popped Kettle Corn in case you get hungry riding out the rain. Previous boxes have also included Lane Grigas art prints, Southern Deaux sugar cookies, Diagle’s Sweet Pecan Garlic Sauce, Prairieville-based Phresh Body Butter, and beloved Swamp Pop.

Subscribers can choose a one-time purchase or save a few bucks a month by choosing a reoccurring monthly subscription. You can also send a taste of Louisiana to a loved one’s front door by choosing one of SFT’s gift box options. Head to lagniappebox.com to get your subscription started. To view previous boxes or exclusive promotions, check out @lagniappebox on Instagram.

Louisiana To Geaux

Louisiana To Geaux began as a family business to provide friends from the Northeast a way to share Louisiana goodies. Today, Louisiana to Geaux’s online subscription gift club prides themselves on bringing Louisiana culture, local businesses, and unique products to each subscriber.

Image: Courtesy Louisiana To Geaux

Customers choose either a one, three, or six month subscription and select from three categories: Kitchen, Sweets and Such, or Pamper Yourself. You have the choice of sticking with one category or choosing a variety of all three to experience everything the Bayou State has to offer. Louisiana To Geaux also offers Special Occasion boxes outside of their monthly subscriptions, perfect for an exclusive gift to share with family or friends.

The Kitchen Box features local spices, dressings, seasonings, and sauces to showcase Louisiana’s unique flavors. Previous boxes have included Ragin Cajun Dry Roux, Woody’s Hot Jam, and Louisiana themed kitchen towels. Those with a sweet tooth can request the Sweet and Such box for praline samples, king cakes, old family recipes, and other local treats like Mam Papaul’s Banana Foster mix and Mama Roos Comfort Candy made by Flynn’s Candy Company. If food isn’t your thing, choose the Pamper Yourself box for locally made candles, soaps, and bath products like Wild Owl Soap, Scentsational Aromas Bath Bombs, or hand painted oyster shell jewelry holders.

For more product information, visit louisianatogeaux.com to choose your box theme and begin your subscription.

Cajun Crate

Looking for a little something to spice up your life? The Lafayette-based company, Cajun Crate, offers the perfect monthly surprise for any foodie. With the goal of promoting local and Louisiana-made products, Cajun Crate was born out of a constant need to send loved ones Louisiana staples. Their “Cajun care packages” provide big and small Louisiana brands to food lovers across the country.

Image: Courtesy Cajun Crate

Cajun Crate works with local chefs and tastemakers to bring subscribers the best of Louisiana flavors. Each monthly box includes an online guide to what’s inside, recipes, and the history of the product and its maker. You can expect 5 to 8 items every month, including products like gumbo mixes, pepper jelly, and fleur-de-lis shaped pasta. Previous boxes have featured big name brands like Community Coffee, Camellia Red Beans, Tabasco Hot Sauces, local favorites like Chee Wees, 2 Sisters Salsa, and MiMi’s Pralines, while also showcasing items from up and coming Louisiana businesses, and farmers market finds.

Cajun Crate offers one year, six months, three months, or a one month subscription. Cajun Crate also lets you gift boxes to Louisiana flavor seekers in your life. For an inside look at past crates, check out @cajuncrate on Instagram. To get your first Cajun Crate, shop products, and read up on their blog, visit cajuncrate.co. Use the promo code DIG to receive 10% off your crate.