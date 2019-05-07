Louisiana’s Craft Breweries Need Your Help

Louisiana’s craft beer breweries face some serious legislative hurdles that make growth and profit a challenge. Currently, Louisiana is one of the hardest states for brewers to legally operate in. The Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild is helping our beloved brew houses overcome those hurdles – one of which they are facing this week.

House Bill 246 is up for vote in this week’s legislative session. If passed, the bill will allow breweries to be more flexible with holding events at their facilities. Currently, a brewery can only serve the beer it brews. If you have ever called a Louisiana brewery about hosting an event, you were told that no outside food or beverages were allowed, even if brought in by a caterer. For example, if you had a wedding reception at a brewery, your caterer could not bring in a bottle of champagne for a toast or wine for guests who may prefer it. This new law would allow outside catering companies to bring in food and drinks for special events the brewery chooses to host.



House Bill 246 is a small step in the right direction of opening up restrictions for breweries. However, the guild says that they still have a long way to go in reaching their goal of having laws more consistent with 43 other states across the US. These states have easier paths to grow, making them more appealing to people wanting to open breweries, while our laws do the opposite.

The Louisiana Craft Brewers Guild is a 501(c)(6) trade organization. Their goal is to protect Louisiana’s beer brewing culture. They do this by educating the public and legislative outreach in hopes of gaining public and legislative support on issues that directly imact craft beer brewers, customersa and tourists. The organization is 7 years old and currently supports 34 breweries in Louisiana. You can join the guild to get updates, discounts, and swag at their website.