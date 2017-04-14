…drumroll…

Reese’s Eggs.

That’s right, Louisiana loves the peanut buttery, chocolately, goodness of seasonal Reese’s Eggs over other Easter candies, according to a new survey from offers.com. The website surveyed more than 1,000 people in the United States to get answers on Easter trends.

Also revealed was the state’s favorite type of chocolate bunny (solid, rather than filled), favorite Easter tradition (going to church, and favorite Easter basket item (candy).

What’s your favorite Easter candy? Let us know in the comments.

