Love is in the air – date night spots for any style

Baton Rouge has no shortage of great go-to spots for date nights. To name a few, Doe’s, Little Village, Nino’s, Ruffinos, and Roberto’s can deliver you a fantastic meal any time. They are excellent choices for any date night, and with Valentine’s Day approaching, you might want to start making plans. Here are some ideas for your next romantic night out:



Classy and Delicious (plus activities!)



The Gregory – If you haven’t seen the interior at The Gregory, you are missing out. They serve up classy spins on your southern favorites inside the dreamiest dining room. Right outside, the 3rd Street nightlife can keep your date night going.

18 Steak – Inside L’auberge sits a beautiful spot serving up all your favorite steakhouse staples. Just outside sits great bars, bands and games. Add some casino time to your next date night.

A Swanky International Adventure



Soji – Soji serves up delicious modern Asian cuisine with a huge helping of hip vibes. The dishes are interesting without being intimidating. Most of the dishes are meant to be shared and the cocktails are out of this world, making it a great date spot.



Cocha – Cocha brings an elegant spin to a caribbean-inspired menu, throwing in some dishes from other regions as well. They use local, sustainable ingredients that you can feel great about with lots of fun vegetarian options. Their sleek, fun dining room is a great place to try some new flavors.

Zorba’s – If you are into the fast casual Greek food around town, you have to try Zorba’s for an amped-up, romantic spin. Fresh baked pita, loaded hummus, lamb racks, fresh seafood dishes and refined sides elevate your daily lunch cravings into a full-fledged date experience.

Elegant Without the Stuffy



Blend – Downtown’s lively wine bar also has a small but mighty dinner menu. Meat and cheese boards, sharables, flatbreads and a curated list of meat and seafood dishes make for a great meal to have alongside a great selection of wine.

Kalurah Street Grill – Kalurah has a beautiful, modern dining room and a great, something-for-everyone menu where you can order something classic, or add some flair. With lots of bar seating and a great drink menu, it’s the kind of place you can kick back and have a great time while keeping it classy. Don’t skip the dessert!

Casual and Fun



Flambee Cafe – Flambee has a lively, warm interior with a kitchen view and gorgeous outdoor patio seating. They serve up a casual but tasty set of French-inspired flatbread tartes, salads, open-faced sandwiches and oven-fired entrees.



Bin 77 – Bin 77’s patio is lined with overhead white lights, loads of ambiance and lots of good times. It’s great bar vibe makes it a fun spot to relax and enjoy from their long list of shareable menu items and fries menu – yes, fries menu.

Pinetta’s – If there ever was a romantic hole-in-the-wall, it’s Pinetta’s. This unassuming Perkins Road spot serves up the most delectable red sauce. The red checkered table clothes and hanging wine bottles are a fun added bonus to some seriously delicious food