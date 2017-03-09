Love local music? The Live After 5 lineup was just released.
Baton Rouge music lovers, brace yourselves. This season’s Live After 5 lineup has been revealed.
This year’s lineup features big-name acts like Flow Tribe and Chase Tyler bands, as well as more local names. Check out the full lineup below:
April 7
Chris Leblanc’s Big Band
5 p.m.
Repentance Park
April 14
Chase Tyler Band
5 p.m.
Repentance Park
April 21
Kristin Diable + Burris
5 p.m.
Repentance Park
April 28
Travis Thibodaux
5 p.m.
Repentance Park
May 5
AM/FM
5 p.m.
Repentance Park
May 12
Todd O’Neill Band
5 p.m.
Repentance Park
May 19
Hai Karate
5 p.m.
Repentace Park
May 26
Flow Tribe
5 p.m.
Repentance Park