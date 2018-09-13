Dig Baton Rouge
LSU Baseball signed No. 1 recruiting class in the country

James Moran James Moran
8 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

LSU coach Paul Mainieri felt his staff had reeled in the best recruiting class in the nation before the dust had completely settled following the MLB Draft.

Even though prized shortstop Brice Turang went on to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers a few weeks later, at least one leading national outlet agreed with the coach’s assessment.

LSU’s 16-man signing class was ranked as No. 1 in the nation by Baseball America, which released its final rankings on Wednesday morning. The Tigers edged out Southeastern Conference rival Vanderbilt for the top spot.

