LSU Baseball ranked No. 5 for recruiting

Russell Jones
11 hours ago

A college baseball poll put LSU at No. 5 for recruiting ahead of the upcoming season, the 10th time out of the past 11 years the Tigers have cracked the top ten.

The 2017 Collegiate Baseball magazine poll gave the Tigers kudos for its 18-man recruiting class, which includes 11 pitchers and seven position players. The team’s first chance at a full-squad fall workout will be Oct. 1.

The poll gave Vanderbilt the number one recruiting class, followed by Florida, South Carolina, and Arizona State.

Head coach Paul Mainieri said the solid class comes from “relentless” recruiting from coordinator Nolan Cain and the rest of the baseball staff.

““We are committed to excellence at LSU, and the players that join our program know that much will be demanded of them,” Mainieri said.

LSU opens its 2018 season on Feb. 16 when they host Notre Dame at Skip Bertman Field.

Image: LSU Athletics Creative Services

