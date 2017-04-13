LSU Baseball will retire its No. 12 jersey in a ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Friday at its game versus Ole Miss, according to lsusports.net. The jersey number belonged to second baseman Todd Walker, who led the tigers to the National Championship in 1993. He has since gone on to play 12 MLB seasons.

“Todd Walker epitomizes the values that we promote at LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva. “He is in the College Baseball Hall of Fame, and his exploits as one of the greatest hitters in the history of the game are well-documented. What is even more impressive is his commitment to education, as he completed his LSU degree requirements while he was an active Major League player.

“He generously donates his time and energy to charitable causes, and he is a tremendous ambassador for our university. We’re thrilled to have his jersey number take its place among those of LSU legends.”

