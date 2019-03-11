LSU Basketball Ahead in New AP Rankings

LSU men’s basketball has received some much needed good news after the indefinite suspension of its head coach, Will Wade. Over the weekend, the Tigers were able to secure the SEC regular season title, finishing out 16-2 in the SEC and 26-5 overall.

A newly published AP ranking poll has ranked LSU at the No. 9 spot following their recent victories against Vanderbilt and Florida.

Newly appointed intern head coach, Tony Benford, will lead the top-seeded Tigers at noon on Friday to kick off their first game in the SEC Tournament. Their contender at this quarterfinal match will be against the winner of the Florida and Arkansas game held on Thursday.