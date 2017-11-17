LSU basketball is not going to finish last in the SEC

We will get back to football in the next troll, I promise.

But I’d be completely remised if I didn’t take a couple minutes this afternoon to tell you how excited I am about LSU basketball.

The Will Wade era is two games old and the Tigers are 2-0 on the season.

I know, I know. The opponents were Alcorn State and Samford, but keep reading for a few more lines to allow me to state my case.

In those two games, the Tigers have shown an identity – something they’ve lacked for a long, long time.

They play fast. They play hard. They play with energy. They play with intensity.

LSU has scored 99 points, then 105 points in their first two ballgames – two of the most impressive offensive performances for the Tigers in decades.

It’s not just cheap stat-stuffing “run up the score” type offense, either.

They’re actually playing team-oriented, beautiful basketball.

In the two games, LSU has accumulated 47 assists with just 16 turnovers – one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the country.

Just for perspective, in the final two games of the season in 2016-17, LSU has 19 total assists with 30 turnovers – a total 180 from what we’re seeing now.

The reason for the change is Wade, who has breathed new life into the program.

His energy is contagious and he’s been working wizardry in the recruiting game since taking over the team.

LSU runs sets offensively, plays with fire defensively and the whole roster seems to care and be pulling in the same direction – something we never could say about the Johnny Jones Era.

Look, it’s early and this team hasn’t been punched in the mouth. They’ll go to the Maui Invitational next week and they may get kicked around a little bit while there.

But this team was picked to finish last in the SEC this season – out of 14 teams.

Through 2 games, I don’t see it.

Give me a team that plays this hard and with that much energy and I’ll find a couple SEC wins along the way – enough to not be in the cellar when the schedule is through.