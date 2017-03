The Associated Press just released its All-Time Top 100 list of college basketball teams, and LSU earned a spot.

To rank the teams, the AP created a formula that utilized poll appearances and No. 1 rankings. The media group has been ranking college basketball teams since 1949.

On the list, LSU came in at No. 47. The No. 1 spot went to Kentucky.

Photo: Ben Simmons, DIG File.

