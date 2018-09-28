By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot and killed early Friday morning, accorning to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting occurred near the Southern University campus in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. Sims, 20, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We are all devastated,” LSU coach Will Wade said through an official statement. “We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

Image: Tiger Rag