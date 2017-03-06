Over the weekend, LSU gymnastics beat Florida, but the win was gratifying for another reason: It earned the team the Southeastern Conference Regular Season Title.

The win also earned the team the third-highest score in school history. The Tigers beat Florida 198.150-196.600, according to lsusports.net.

“I am so proud of this team, and so confidant in their preparation and commitment to LSU and to this team,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said, according to lsusports.net. “They are such a kind and consistent group of ladies. It’s a pleasure to be in the gym with them every single day. Today they sustained such intense momentum from the first vault to the last floor performance. It was absolutely the most gratifying feeling ever for me.”

LSU plays again Friday against New Hampshire in the PMAC at 7:30 p.m.

Photo: DIG file.

