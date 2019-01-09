Dig Baton Rouge
LSU cracks top ten in ESPN’s early CFP rankings

13 hours ago

The Tigers won big Monday night on college football’s biggest stage with a 44-16 beatdown of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide squad.

OK, so maybe it wasn’t OUR Tigers, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to look forward to for the Purple and Gold going into next season.

In ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” list, which attempts to predict next year’s college football playoff rankings based on factors from this season, LSU’s Tigers have landed at the number 10 spot.

Touting strides made by the team in Ed Orgeron’s second full season as coach, including the Tigers’ 40-32 win against UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, the listmakers at ESPN put LSU ahead of such standout programs as the University of Michigan (11) and the Washington Huskies (16).

Last season, ESPN’s early picks correctly named four of the top five teams, six of the top 10, and 15 of the top 25 teams in the final CFP committee rankings.

Where will LSU land when all is said and done? Let us know if you think ESPN got it right in the comments.

 

