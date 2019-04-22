LSU Dead Week Coffee Guide

The semester is almost over at LSU! It’s that magical time of year where the stress levels of college students are at an all-time high and the lack of sleep is plentiful. It’s been said that Dead Week is anything but dead, as students put the last (or first) touches to their final projects and papers. For some, they will be taking their final exams, as well.



To help get through this joyful experience, students look to their local coffee shops for caffeine, food, wifi, and study groups. If you’re looking for a local coffee shop to get that last minute study session in, be sure to check these out for your next study session!

Highland Coffees

Open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., this well know local shop has everything from freshly roasted coffee (made in house!), local pastries, sodas and more! Located at the North Gates of LSU, Highland gives students the options to study inside, or they can enjoy the weather with Highland’s courtyard and patio. Pets are welcomed, if you have a critter you can’t leave without, but they must be kept outside! This is definitely the spot to hit up if you want to be close to campus.

Brew Ha Ha

If you’re looking to escape the campus area, this is where you need to be! All the way out on Jefferson, Brew Ha Ha’s friendly bots provide great coffee and service that keeps up with the quiet local atmosphere that Brew encourages. Welcoming to more larger groups with its moveable seating, meeting up with your final project group got a lot easier for you to plan out. If you haven’t already, you have got to take a break to have their renowned cake balls. If that doesn’t help sooth your Dead Week Blues, then we don’t know what to tell you!

Garden District Coffee

Located near Mid City on Perkins Rd., Garden District has all your in house roasted coffee, various tea drinks, and eats. They too offer comfortable seating options for both indoor and outdoor as well as an opportunity to bring your outdoor pets. Scones and breakfast pastries are available should you need to energize that second wind or have a macaroon to settle your sweet tooth. If you live in the Mid City area, the LSU’s Garden District bus route has a stop directly across the street from them, allowing you to save some gas money as well!



Light House Coffee

The newer one of the group, this coffee shop offers not just the usual old coffee and tea. Light House, off Lee Drive, has its own in-house specialty drinks such as the Blackberry Spice Cappuccino and the Cinnamon Roll Latte, as well as soups and salads from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. should you need that quick lunch. They also have many communal tables, allowing this place to be the perfect spot to get that group project worked on.

Magpie Coffees

With two locations near LSU for you to choose from, Magpie offers several lunch and evening specials for you to partake in – while supplies last of course! If you’re at the Magpie’s downtown location, stick around for a quick study break with a cocktail! Of all the options provided, however, both of these Magpies close pretty early, with the overpass location open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m and it’s downtown location open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plan accordingly!

