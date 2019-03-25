LSU Delta Zeta Chapter to Host Annual Miss LSU-USA Pageant

The women of the Sigma chapter of Delta Zeta will put on their annual Miss LSU-USA Pageant at the LSU Student Union Theater this Sunday, March 31 at 5 p.m. 22 contestants will participate in this year’s Pageant, which has been carefully designed so that each participant will be able to take a positive experience from this event – no matter who takes the crown!

Since February, the 2019 Pageant contestants have attended weekly practices and information sessions in order to prepare for the various categories they will be judged in – such as personal interview, evening gown and their on-stage question. These sessions are aimed to sharpen their health, fitness, poise, and more, and will, without a doubt, have a profound impact on them for the rest of their lives.

Since 1998, Delta Zeta have been the gracious hosts for the Miss LSU-USA Pageant. In its 20 year history, the pageant has gone on to become nationally recognized as part of the Miss USA circuit, as well as serving as a preliminary to the Miss Louisiana-USA Pageant.

Since its founding, the pageant has served as Delta Zeta’s fundraiser for it’s many local and national philanthropies such as the The Emerge Center, Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center, Starkey Hearing Foundation and more!

Tickets are currently live and can be found on their website. Come out this Sunday to support the women who are representing the LSU community and take part in the largest Greek Philanthropy event taking place at LSU!