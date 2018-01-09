LSU fan named Most Interesting Fan of College Football

Dos Equis’ search for the Most Interesting Fan of College Football closed this week as LSU’s Christian Christoffersen aka “Tiger Eye Guy” was crowned champion.

From August 28-November 14, Dos Equis encouraged College Football fans to submit their interesting fan stories for a chance to have their statue in the College Football Hall of Fame. After being narrowed down to Final Two, Christoffersen was invited to Atlanta for the College Football National Championship and crowned Most Interesting Fan of College Football on Sunday.

For a peak at Christoffersen’s statue click here.

Image: Facebook/Dos Equis