LSU filling needs, no matter what the stars say

Rarely do I voice my disagreements with people about sports, but this past week, I had to make an exception to the rule.

An LSU fan was trying to tell me that the Tigers’ recruiting class wasn’t worth its salts (an outright lie).

When I asked him to explain, he pointed to rankings and said that LSU’s class isn’t projected in the Top 10, which, according to the fan, was a sign that Coach Ed Orgeron was slacking as the team’s coach.

I thought the fan was insane, but just to make sure, I checked on the LSU message boards to get a pulse of the Tiger Nation, and I discovered that fans are split on this issue.

Which, to me, is insane.

Yes, it’s true that LSU will not have a Top 5 class. But no, that doesn’t matter.

Look, the important thing in any recruiting class is to use scholarships to fix things that need to be fixed and there’s no question that LSU is doing that in a big way.

To me, the three biggest areas of concern for LSU going into next season were receiver, defensive line and kicker.

At receiver, LSU landed the No. 1 player at the position in the country in 5-star Terrance Marshall. The Tigers also inked Kenan Jones and Jaray Jenkins and many say they’re the favorites to also land Rummel standout JaMarr Chase, who is another one of the top receivers in the country.

Along the defensive line, LSU loaded up, signing seven players, which will boost back up a group that had become depleted with transfers and poor recruiting efforts.

LSU signed five defensive tackles so far in the class, including several guys ranked among the best in the country.

They also inked two rush-ends to try and replace Arden Key.

Look, I know this about SEC football: If you can stop the run, you can win games. With some of the best defensive linemen in the country coming to LSU, I think the Tigers will stop the run for years and years on-end. That’s a plus.

And then, of course, as we talked about in the last Troll, LSU also got a kicker, which will fix one of the weakest spots the team had last year.

The stars are pretty and it’s fun to rank and compare players and classes. But the point of recruiting is to build a football team, not get prepared for a beauty pageant.

LSU needed players at non-glamour positions and that’s hurting their rankings right now nationally.

But that doesn’t mean that LSU isn’t still having a damn good recruiting class, because they absolutely are.

