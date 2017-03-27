LSU food incubator adds bottling factory
The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator is adding another service to help its tenants — a full-scale bottling factory, according to WAFB.
The incubator helps its tenants develop their food startups. With this new addition, participants will be able to package their products, like salsa and gelato, and learn how to operate their own bottling line. The factory, located at the intersection of Nicholson Drive Extension and Highland Road, will be open this summer.