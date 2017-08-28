LSU athletic officials said the upcoming season opener against BYU in Texas will be held as scheduled, but will likely move to another location due to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the area.

LSU Athletics released a statement Sunday evening saying they were monitoring the situation in south Texas and were in contact with NRG Stadium as well as local officials in Houston. The city is facing potentially historic flooding from the storm, which is already blamed for two deaths and 14 injuries.

“We know all too well the challenges of facing a storm of this magnitude and stand ready to assist in any way we can,” the statement said.

Potential sites for the Sept. 2 game include Tiger Stadium and the New Orleans Superdome, according to LSU Athletics spokesperson Bill Franques. On LSU Sports Radio Sunday night, Franques said that athletic director Joe Alleva was looking at five different sites since the game almost certainly would not happen in Houston, where NRG Park is being used as an emergency shelter.

A decision to relocate and where to host the game could come as early as Monday.

The game against BYU is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, Sept. 2.

