LSU gets Citrus Bowl berth

Russell Jones
3 hours ago

There’s a ring of familiarity to LSU’s bowl pick for 2017.

The No. 17 Tigers will play No. 14 Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, a repeat of last year’s bowl spot for the Tigers.

The made it easy for punter Josh Growden to announce the pick on his Twitter. He retweeted last year’s jubilant “We’re going to Disney World!” with:

Notre Dame went 9-3 on the year, a strong comeback after the 2016 4-8 season. The last time the Tigers faced the Irish was in 2014’s Music Bowl, which Notre Dame won 31-28.

The Advocate notes that Coach Ed Orgeron has faced the Notre Dame program several times in his career; 14 matches while working at Southern Cal and Miami.

The Tigers will get a 9,500 allotment of tickets for the New Year’s Day game, which will kick off at noon CT.

Image: Wiki Commons

