Among the new faces of LSU’s August incoming class will be Mike VII, the university’s next live tiger mascot.

According to a University Relations news release, LSU will begin renovations on the tiger habitat in April 2017 with plans to be finished in August. At that time, LSU intends to have Mike VII join the freshman class.

LSU’s attending veterinarian is leading the search for Mike VII, a young male tiger. Unlike Mike VI, this tiger will not visit Tiger Stadium on home gamedays. Instead, he’ll be in his habitat seven days a week.

