LSU Greeks can’t drink on campus… again

LSU’s president reversed an earlier decision this week over Greek organizations being allowed to hold on-campus parties with alcohol.

President F. King Alexander sent out an letter Thursday saying he was re-instituting a ban on alcohol at such events. The ban was originally a part of several suspensions and bans on fraternity and sorority life in the wake of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver’s death, which investigators said was the result of hazing.

In the letter, Alexander said after the alcohol suspension was lifted earlier this week several people passed along stories which demonstrated “there are those among us who have not yet absorbed the severity and seriousness of the current situation” and sought to maintain the “status quo.”

The new on-campus alcohol suspension will last through January 2018, when the university’s Greek Life Task Force makes its recommendations for how to combat hazing and similar dangerous behavior.

Alexander asked anyone with information about organizations or individuals still continuing such behaviors to report such behavior.

“Do it for yourselves. Do it for your friends. Do it for Max and the Gruver family,” King said.