By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The root cause of Ed Ingram’s indefinite suspension is no longer a mystery, and it is indeed a “legal matter,” as LSU coach Ed Orgeron put it on Saturday.

Ingram was arrested on two counts of aggravated sexual assault in his hometown in Dallas County, according to a report from The Advocate citing the local sheriff’s department. He was arrested one day before LSU players were set to report to fall camp.

Image: Tiger Rag