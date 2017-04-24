LSU gymnast Ashleigh Gnat is graduating this spring, but before she walks across the stage, she wanted to give one last goodbye to the university community.

Gnat published a letter titled “Dear LSU” today.

“Four years ago, I would have never imagined the incredible experiences I have had on this campus; I will always cherish these memories and I will always bleed purple and gold,” Gnat said in the letter. “Thank you to my family and friends for providing me with all the support, but most importantly to God be the glory for even the opportunity to step on this campus. All Heart all the time.”

Gnat is an 11-time All American who ranks in the Top-10 for most vault and floor titles in LSU history, according to lsusports.net.

Read the full letter here.

Photo: DIG File.

