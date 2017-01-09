LSU gymnastics was ranked No. 1 in roadtonationals.com’s team standings list. The team beat No. 9 Georgia at Friday’s meet.

LSU is followed by No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Florida.

“I think, at the beginning, being ranked No. 1 is cool and it’s a great feeling, but we work hard to not put our identity into that because we’ve only competed in one competition,” senior all-arounder Ashleigh Gnat told The Advocate. “I think that as the season goes on, the rankings are going to change; they change every week. So I think we need to just focus on our identity as a team and what we’re going to do moving on forward.”

Photo: LSU coach D-D Breaux

