LSU has a lot still to play for

LSU won’t win the College Football Playoff, nor the Southeastern Conference.

But don’t listen to the numbskulls who say that the Tigers have nothing to play for in the final three games of the season.

There’s still plenty left on the table for the boys in purple and gold.

In the final three regular season games, LSU has a chance to generate momentum, which will be invaluable as Coach Ed Orgeron wraps up his first full season and approaches year two.

Likewise, LSU also can get itself rolling in recruiting if it can show prospects that the team is poised to make waves in the future.

In the final month of the season, I want to see LSU continue to build on the past four weeks – a time in which the Tigers have evolved and become maybe the second or third best team in the whole SEC.

I am not ready to make Myles Brennan the full-time starting quarterback, but I do think it would be nice to get him a little more work. With the championship aspirations off the table, I expect LSU to try and work him into games in the coming weeks – beginning Saturday against Arkansas.

I’d also like to see the Tigers’ defense continue to dominant. Since falling behind 21-0 against Auburn, LSU’s defense has been lights out – dominating Ole Miss and keeping Alabama pretty much in check.

I’d also like to see LSU’s young offensive line continue to mesh. Since the veterans got hurt earlier in the season, the Tigers’ line has gotten better. That bodes well for the future because the vast majority of those players will be back next season.

Of course, Orgeron and his staff would prefer to be in playoff contention, but that’s just not the way the cookie crumbled this season and that’s OK.

Now, the goal is to pick up the pieces and finish with a bang.

Fans are so hypocritical. It drives me nuts.

I’ve seen several people post on social media because the rest of the LSU season doesn’t matter because the team’s goals have gone away.

But those same people would also be complaining like crazy if LSU lost out and took that same carefree approach to the rest of the season.

So what gives?

One can’t have their cake and eat it, too.

This last month is important – don’t fool yourself.

Finishing strong is a big-time priority for the Tigers – whether the fans have the vision to see it or not.