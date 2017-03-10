LSU head basketball coach Johnny Jones has been relieved of his duties, Athletic Director Joe Alleva announced in a news conference today.

The search for his replacement will begin immediately.

“This will be a national search,” Alleva said in a news release. “We are going after a proven winner and we’re going to use all the expertise and experience we can to find the right person for this job.”

In addition to Jones, LSU basketball assistants have also been dismissed. Alleva said Deputy Director of Athletics Eddie Nunez is in charge of the program in the meantime.

See a letter from Alleva to LSU fans about Jones’ firing.

