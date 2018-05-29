Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

LSU headed to Oregon State as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

James Moran
21 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

It’s not the end of a record-setting streak of unyielding consistency, but rather an opportunity for a new adventure.

That’s the glass-half-full approach LSU coach Paul Mainieri is taking as his team prepares to hit the road for an NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, when they played at UCLA. Considering the Tigers weren’t a lock to even be in the field this time last week, the Tigers are just happy to be in the field of 64.

And as fate would have it, LSU is heading far west again.

