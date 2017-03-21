LSU has a new man to lead the Tigers.

Former Virginia Commonwealth Head Coach Will Wade is LSU’s new basketball coach. LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva announced the news late last night.

Sweet dreams Tiger fans. It’s official! pic.twitter.com/jAKrmVoRfG — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 21, 2017

“My many years at VCU were some of the best years of my life and I will never forget the opportunities that university afforded me,” Wade said, according to lsusports.net. “But the chance to build on the tradition and talent at a place like LSU was an opportunity I have been working for my entire career.”

Wade replaces former LSU coach Johnny Jones, who was fired March 10.

