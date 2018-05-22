LSU lands OSU graduate transfer quarterback Joe Burrow

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

Crank the mass hysteria up to a fever pitch.

A “savior” is coming to town.

Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow will sign with LSU instead of Cincinnati, he announced on Twitter late Friday night. Burrow is a graduate, meaning he’d be eligible to play immediately with two years remaining, immediately thrusting a serious competitor into LSU’s wide-open quarterback derby.

“Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season,” Burrow wrote in a tweet. “Ready to get to work.”

Image: Facebook/Joe Burrow