LSU Launches its Ambitious ‘Fierce for the Future’ Campaign

LSU today launched its 6 year fundraising campaign to benefit LSU and its campuses across Louisiana. The campaign will be the largest fundraiser for higher education in the state’s history, with its goal being set for $1.5 billion. Donations have already been in motion since 2015, which has completed 38% of LSU’s goal.

All money received will be used in a number of ways including providing $724 million for academics and $603 million for LSU’s flagship campus. The rest will be given to alumni engagement, LSU’s medical and research campuses, as well as LSU’s campus locations in Alexandria, Eunice and Shreveport.

LSU has said the pillars of this campaign that philanthropic donations will go towards will be in: arts and culture; coast, energy and environment; research and economic development; health; education; and leadership.

More information for the fundraiser can be found here. If you would like to donate to LSU follow the link here.