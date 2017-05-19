LSU’s Middleton Library, built in 1959, sits as a reminder of past decades on the campus. But over the next few years, the nearly 60-year-old building is going to get some upgrades.

LSU officials have started fundraising efforts, which will take about a year, to renovate Middleton, adding new concourses, a new café and private study areas, WAFB reports. The school needs $8.5 Million for the project.

“LSU is working to put the very best facilities in place at the flagship institution and while we have some areas that are very good, we still have some on the to-do list. This is one of them,” LSU provost and executive vice-president Rick Koubek said, according to WAFB.

