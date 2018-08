By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

LSU has suspended sophomore linebacker Tyler Taylor indefinitely as of Wednesday night for an offseason arrest relating to the robbery of a pawn shop.

An LSU official confirmed the indefinite suspension. Taylor was one of 12 players absent from football practice on Wednesday afternoon. The linebackers’s absence did not come up during LSU coach Ed Orgeron’s post-practice presser, but news broke shortly thereafter.

Image: Tiger Rag