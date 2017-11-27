Dig Baton Rouge
LSU moves up in polls, waiting on bowl choice

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

LSU’s win over Texas A&M Saturday puts the Tigers in a better position than many thought they’d be in at the end of the season.

LSU finished 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC. The win helped the Tigers move up No. 17 in the Associated Press top 25, and No. 16 in the Amway coaches poll.

The Tigers will see next Sunday if they’ll make a bowl berth. Projections vary from the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. against NC State (Sports Illustrated) to the Outback Bowl against in Tampa against Michigan (SB Nation).

