By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The LSU quarterback competition has been cut in half.

Quarterback Lowell Narcisse has left the football program and intends to transfer to another school, the redshirt-freshman announced in a tweet on Tuesday night. Fellow competitor Justin McMillan took the night to sleep on it but ultimately followed Narcisse out the door with an announcement tweet of his own on Wednesday morning.

Image: Tiger Rag