LSU offers puppies, playtime for midterm stress relief

Russell Jones
8 hours ago

It’s midterms week, and for LSU students that means a giant increase in stress levels. To help with that, a number of groups are helping students find their chill with puppies, bubbles, and other coping activities.

From noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday the First Year Experience group is hosting a “Seaux Stressed” break on the parade ground. People can play with bubbles, Play-doh, coloring books, and simple snacktime treats to take a step back from all the responsible adulting they’ve been doing. Organizers will also have several stress relief tips and material for managing stress and studying on hand.

Members of the LSU Vet School are already doing their part by spreading some puppy love. Several pups and doggos made a stop Monday at the Middleton Library for people to pet and socialize with in between study sessions.

Midterms got ya down? Or maybe you need puppy kisses to brighten your day? Head to Middleton Library for some pet therapy! Today until 1 pm. @lsulibraries

Posted by LSU School of Veterinary Medicine on Monday, October 9, 2017

If you missed out, there’s another chance at canine companionship: the Graduate Student Association will host a Puppy Party on the parade grounds Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Therapy dogs from local shelters will be available for students to hang out with, along with information about fostering and adoption programs in the area.

Image: LSU School of Veterinary Medicine / Facebook

X