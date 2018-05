By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

HOOVER, Ala. — Life in the loser’s bracket is all about survive and advance. Do enough to make it to tomorrow, and worry about the rest then.

LSU blew a ninth inning lead because of a defensive gaffe, forcing a depleted pitching staff to navigate extra innings against a dangerous lineup, but the Tigers kept plugging along and eventually found a way to clinch at least one more sunrise at the Southeastern Conference Tournament.