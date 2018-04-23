Dig Baton Rouge
15 LSU patents recognized at Inventorship Showcase

List includes patents for longer cell battery life, curing disease in horses, improving cancer treatment and much more.

This week LSU celebrates 15 patent recipients. In addition, The Excellence in Innovation Award will also be presented to the E. J. Ourso College of Business for the creating of the Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship & Information Systems. Click here to see which patents are being honored at this year’s Inventorship Showcase!

The Inventorship Showcase is April 25 from 5:30-7:30 at Lod Cook Alumni Center. The event is open to the public. Click here to register for the event on Wednesday.

